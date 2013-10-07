T3 gadget award winners shown off on video

The T3 Awards presented by Ford SYNC are always a highlight of the technology year and 2013's were of no exception.

With Apple battling against Samsung for Best Brand, HTC taking on Sony for best smartphone and the creator of Moshi Monsters getting his own special award, there was plenty of gadget goodness to take in.

Given that it is an exclusive event, it is rare that you can peak behind the curtain of these illustrious gadget awards. T3 knows this and has created a special video of all the award winners so you don't miss out.

Watch all the action below.