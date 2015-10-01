Here's when you can visit Microsoft's flagship Sydney store

Though Microsoft has opened 111 retail stores across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico since 2009, the technology giant is now gearing up to unveil its first international flagship store in Sydney, Australia.

Now, Microsoft has announced its grand opening date – the flagship store, which can be found at Westfield Sydney on Pitt Street Mall (just one street away from Sydney’s flagship Apple Store), will have its grand opening at noon on Thursday, November 12.

Spanning two floors, the Sydney store, along with Microsoft’s upcoming New York flagship, is one of Microsoft’s biggest to date, and has reportedly been in the architectural planning stages for over 6 years.

How much is that Windows in the window?

Sydney’s Microsoft store will come shortly after the grand opening of Redmond company’s New York flagship store, which is situated on Fifth Ave and 53rd Street, and will open its doors on Monday, October 26.

The stores will offer all of Microsoft’s products, including Microsoft Surface tablets, Windows Phones, Xbox One consoles, Microsoft software, accessories and more.

Each store will also have its own Answer Desk, which is Microsoft’s answer to Apple’s Genius Bar, allowing customers to come in seek technical advice, troubleshooting help or device repairs.