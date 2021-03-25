Wireless earbuds deal: Technics EAH-AZ70 plummet to lowest price

If you need some true wireless earbuds and you want to stand out from the AirPods crowd, these excellent deals on the Technics EAH-AZ70W could be right up your street.

With the price slashed in both the US and the UK, these brilliant wireless earbuds boast a great fit, a strong bass response, and noise cancellation to rival the AirPods Pro. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price from $249.99 to $149.99 – a huge saving of $100, and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Technics true wireless earbuds.

If you're in the UK, you can get the earbuds for £169.99, with Amazon cutting the price by nearly £50.

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ70WE true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 – With an excellent bass response, great noise cancellation, and a comfy fit, these Technics earbuds are a steal in this Amazon deal.

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ70WE true wireless earbuds: £219.43 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £49 – Looking for some premium true wireless earbuds? Save £49 on these Technics earbuds, which offer a sturdy build, fantastic bass response, and effective noise cancellation and come in black and silver.

The Technics EAH-AZ70W true wireless earbuds do a great job of recreating Technics' signature sound in a small, portable package.

Their noise-cancelling tech is solid, and the buds do an excellent job of bringing richness and detail to your songs, making them a great cheaper alternative to the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro.

They’re also among the most comfortable true wireless headphones not to feature a stem-style design, which is one of the reasons we awarded them four out of five stars in our Technics EAH-AZ70W review.

The downside? Well, the battery life could be better, and we did experience some digital interference in our tests – but these are small niggles rather than dealbreakers, and at this price, the Technics earbuds are a steal thanks to this Cyber Monday headphones deal.

