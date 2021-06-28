Wimbledon 2021 live stream: how to watch tennis for free and from anywhere

Thank the tennis gods - Wimbledon is back! After a year's hiatus because of you-know-what, the world's most famous tennis tournament returns to the grass courts of SW19 in London with Roger, Serena, Novak, Coco and, yes...Andy, all hoping to make history once again. After a wait this long, you won't want to miss a serve, smash or slice, so read on as we explain how to get a 2021 Wimbledon live stream no matter where in the world you are - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.

There are few more aesthetically pleasing sights than the green, purple and white that embroiders just about everything except the balls at the All England Club, and this could be the final time we get to see some all-time greats compete in a tournament they've lit up so many times.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams, 39, is still chasing that record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, while eight-time winner Roger Federer is now 40. The crowds will be willing them on all the way, alongside wild card Andy Murray.

Novak Djokovic is the favourite and looks unstoppable, though Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem are best placed to challenge the Serb.

Predicting the women's championship is a fool's errand, and there's no shortage of contenders, including world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and rising stars Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

It's going to be a very special tournament, and here's how you can live stream Wimbledon 2021 tennis action from wherever you are in the world.

Want more great sport? How to get a Euro 2020 live stream this year

How to watch a free Wimbledon live stream

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is Wimbledon - and of course that means you can tune in for FREE. You can catch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. The BBC's coverage is extensive, and play at the All England Club typically starts at 11am BST, and extends through the day and deep into the evening. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Wimbledon fix by using a VPN. We explain how below...

How to watch a Wimbledon live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during Wimbledon, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Wimbledon live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 Wimbledon live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Pixabay)

How to live stream Wimbledon tennis for FREE in Australia

Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon without paying a penny, thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. However, die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Play typically starts at 8pm AEST each evening, extending well into the early hours. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a Wimbledon live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Wimbledon: live stream 2021 tennis in the US

In the US, Wimbledon coverage is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Play typically starts at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, and extends into the late afternoon. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from the All England Club via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch Wimbledon without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Wimbledon live stream is Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more and you're done - for WAY less than cable. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both ESPN and the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Wimbledon and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon on TSN. If you get it as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Wimbledon live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, and extends into the late afternoon. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Wimbledon: live stream tennis in New Zealand

Live Wimbledon coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Play typically starts at 10pm NZST each evening, extending through the night and early hours, into the following morning. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS,GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Where is Wimbledon 2021?

The annual tournament takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in south west London. The venue has held the Wimbledon Tennis Championships – the sport’s oldest tournament – since its inception in 1877.

How much money do you get if you win Wimbledon?

Since 2007 there’s been parity in what the winners of the Ladies' Singles and the winner of the Men's Singles each receive.

This year’s champions will both receive £1.7 million each – down from the £2.35 million the winners received in 2019.

The Men’s and Women’s Doubles champions will receive £480,000 per pair, while the Mixed Doubles champions receive £100,000 per pair.

In total there’s a bumper prize pot of £35 million (around $48 million) in total prize money to be shared amongst competitors taking part in this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

How many sets are there in Wimbledon tennis?

The Wimbledon Championships are played under Grand Slam tournament rules.

This means that the Men's Singles competition uses the best of five sets format, where the player who can clinch three sets first wins the game. For the Women’s Singles it’s a best-of-three format, whereby winning two sets ensures victory.

The Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles also use the best-of-three format at Wimbledon.

Who are the current Wimbledon champions?

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the current Men’s champion, having beaten Switzerland's Roger Federer in a five-set classic in the 2019.

The reigning Women's champion is Romania's Simona Halep, who stunned spectators by taking less than an hour to beat the USA's Serena Williams, hitting just three unforced errors in the entire match.

(Image credit: BEN STANSALL,GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Who are the favorites for Wimbledon 2021?

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the favorite in the Men's Singles, having earned some of the biggest victories of his career at the French Open. Young rivals Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev are also being hotly tipped, as well as Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.

The Women's Singles is more open, with Simona Halep facing competition from a wide pool of contenders, including world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, superstars in the making Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova, and of course Serena Williams.

How can I buy Wimbledon tickets?

Wimbledon usually attracts an attendance of around half a million people, but a degree of capacity control will be enforced this year, with at least the early parts of the tournament set to be played in front of a reduced crowd.

The process for buying tickets has also changed to meet Covid safety precautions, with purchases only open to fans based in the UK who register with myWimbledon, and tickets limited to a maximum of two people, and only one day of the event.

Attendees are also required to show proof of Covid status upon entry.