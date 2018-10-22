Wilder vs Fury live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere on December 1

Two elite heavyweight champions. One huge fight night. Boxing fans have been waiting to see Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury face off for years, and finally the big showdown is here. Will this be Wilder's career-defining moment? Could we see the same all-conquering Fury that knocked out Vladimir Klitschko in 2015? You can find out with a live stream from absolutely anywhere.

Wilder vs Fury - where and when Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury has been scheduled for Saturday, December 1, as the pair compete for the WBC Heavyweight title. Fury travels to Wilder's home country to fight at the 21,000-capacity Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The main event is expected to start at around 9pm ET, 6pm PT, 2am Sunday BST, and 12pm Sunday AET.

Wilder and Fury have been sounding each other out for a heavyweight showdown for years, and finally, after negotiations between Wilder and Anthony Joshua were put on ice earlier this year, Fury has stepped into the frame to set up this juicy contest in Los Angeles. The winner is likely to fight Joshua at Wembley in April 2019, so there's a whole lot more than just the WBC heavyweight title to play for.

The explosive Wilder possibly doesn't get the accolades his 40-0, 39 KOs record deserves, but seeing off the Gypsy King could go some way to change that. This is only Fury's third fight since his two-and-a-half year absence, so it remains to be seen whether we'll see the same sharpness and quality that famously defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

If you're wondering how you can watch the fight live, that's where TechRadar comes in. We'll tell you your viewing options in the US, UK, Canada and Australia below, and will have a top tip for how to live stream Wilder vs Fury safely regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream the Wilder vs Fury fight from anywhere with a VPN

How to watch Wilder vs Fury: US stream

Showtime PPV is hosting the fight exclusively in the US

The Wilder vs Fury fight is being shown live on Showtime PPV in the USA, with the main card set for 9pm ET, 6pm PT. Although Showtime hasn't announced purchase and streaming details at the time of writing, the channel is typically available to stream via its website, Amazon, Hulu, Android and Roku – for those hoping to watch via mobile, tablet or PC.

How to watch the Tyson Fury fight in the UK

It's Box Office from BT Sport

BT Sport Box Office is the UK broadcaster for this one, and you can purchase the Wilder vs Fury fight if you're a customer of BT TV, Sky or Virgin Media. BT had not revealed purchase information at the time of writing, so stay tuned for that ahead of the December 1 bout. The main event will begin at around 2am BST, so that's the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK. Not in the UK that weekend? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

How to watch Wilder vs Fury: Canada live stream

So far, only the broadcast details for the UK and US have been announced, so we'll have to wait and see how viewers in Canada can tune into Wilder vs Fury come December. Stay tuned.

How to watch the Wilder vs Fury fight: Australia stream

Like Canada, broadcast and streaming details for Australia have not yet been announced for the eagerly-anticipated Wilder vs Fury showdown. What we do know is that the start time will be around 12pm on Sunday, December 2 down under.

Main image courtesy of sport.bt.com