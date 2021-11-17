Want 6 months of Apple Music free? This early Black Friday Beats deal is for you

After a pair of wireless over-ear headphones at a discounted price? You might just be in luck with these excellent Beats Solo 3 deals in the US right now, one of which offers 6 months of Apple Music as a free extra.
The main discount here sees the Beats Solo 3 drop to $149 at Best Buy, down from the usual retail price of $199. Not only do you save 50 bucks, but you also get 6 months of Apple Music at no extra cost. This is a superb early Black Friday deal thanks to the additional access to Apple's fantastic music streaming service. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Want to go lower than that? Walmart is selling the Beats Solo 3 for $129 right now. That's a better discount at face value, but this deal seems to lack the Apple Music bonus found at Best Buy, so there's a trade-off to consider there.
It helps that the product you're buying is also a solid pair of over-ear headphones. With a staggering 40 hours of battery life and Beats' signature punchy, energetic sound profile, the Beats Solo 3 are an incredibly fun and fashionable pair of headphones that won't let you down.
Today's best Beats Solo 3 Black Friday deals
Beats Solo 3 over-ear wireless headphones:
$199 $149 at Best Buy
Save $50 - One of the best early Black Friday Beats deals we've seen so far, the Beats Solo 3 are a good alternative to the higher-end Beats Solo Pro if you don't quite have the budget. This Best Buy deal also includes 6 months of Apple Music free for new customers, making it an excellent discount overall.
Beats Solo 3 over-ear wireless headphones:
$199 $129 at Walmart
Save $70 - Save even more on the Beats Solo 3 at Walmart. The caveat is that unlike with Best Buy, this deal doesn't seem to include 6 months of Apple Music free, so there's a trade-off if you're looking to buy them cheaper.
The current Best Buy discount isn't the best price we've seen for the Beats Solo 3, as we have seen steeper discounts in the past. However, the addition of half a year's Apple Music subscription is an enticing bonus, which would otherwise set you back an extra $60. The free 6 months is also double the amount of time the usual free trial offers, so it's fantastic value overall.
If the Beats Solo 3 over-ear headphones aren't to your liking, though, we're covering all the best Black Friday Beats deals in the run-up to the sales event happening on November 26. Or if you're looking for a different brand entirely, have a look at our best Black Friday headphones deals guide, where you're bound to find a product and deal that's right for you.
More Beats Solo 3 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
