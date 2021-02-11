Walmart Presidents' Day sale 2021: here the 10 best deals happening now

The highly anticipated Presidents' Day sales event is happening right now, and we've rounded up the 10 best deals we've spotted at Walmart that include fantastic discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, and tablets to mattresses, appliances, furniture, and more.



Our top picks from Walmart's Presidents' Day sale includes TV bargains like this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for only $588 and this 50-inch 4K TV that's marked down to $260. Other tech deals include the latest model iPad on sale for $299, and this Lenovo Chromebook discounted down to $259.



If you're looking for Presidents' Day home deals, you can snag the best-selling Instant Pot on sale for $79, a massive $130 discount on the Roomba robot vacuum and mattress bargains from brands like Sealy, Serta, Aswell, and more.



Shop more of our top deals from Walmart's Presidents' Day sale below, and if you're interested in other offers, you can see our main Presidents' Day sale guide with discounts from Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and more.

The best Presidents' Day deals at Walmart

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $260 at Walmart

Save $240 – You can get a fantastic nearly half-price deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $309.99 $259 at Walmart

Save $50 - This Lenovo machine is down to just $259 at Walmart this week, offering up an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. On the lean Chrome operating system, these specs will do perfectly for light browsing and streaming at a fantastic price.

Best Choice Products 5.5qt 7-in-1 Air Fryer: $177.99 $169.99 at Walmart

Save $108 - You can score a massive $108 discount on this family-sized air fryer at Walmart. The 5.5qt air fryer features seven temperature and presets, so you can quickly whip up fries, vegetables, cheese, seafood, meat, baked goods, and more.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $148.95 at Walmart

Save $49 - Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $148.95. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - The Nina Foodi TenderCrisp features a 6.5-quart pressure cooker plus a crisping lid which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil so you can give your favorite foods a crispy, golden finish.



Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Walmart

Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on the latest model Apple iPad at Walmart. The versatile tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $130 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $199. An incredible price for an Alexa-enabled robot vacuum that you can schedule from anywhere.

Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Walmart's Presidents' Day sale includes this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. The Vizio TV features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. The 6 qt pressure cooker combines seven popular kitchen appliances in one and features 14 smart programs so you can make your favorite meals with a press of a button.

