Walmart Memorial Day sale 2021: shop deals on TVs, appliances, furniture, more

The best Memorial Day deals at Walmart
Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV:
$999.99 $698 at Walmart
Save $300 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.
Walmart: Patio must-haves from $15
Create your dream backyard with Walmart's Memorial Day sale, which includes fantastic discounts on outdoor items. You can save on patio furniture, planters, plants, rugs, decor, lighting, umbrellas, and more.
ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac:
$179.88 $129 at Walmart
Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.
Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop:
$309.99 $259 at Walmart
Save $50 - This Lenovo machine is down to just $259 at Walmart this week, offering up an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. On the lean Chrome operating system, these specs will do perfectly for light browsing and streaming at a fantastic price.
TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV:
$599.99 $498 at Walmart
Save $100 - Packed with premium features, Walmart has this TCL 50-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $498. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in.
Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm:
$229 $199 at Walmart
Save $30 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $199 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.
PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus:
$129 $99 at Walmart
Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the PowerXL Vortex air fryer on sale for $99. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum:
$329.99 $189 at Walmart
Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpets, and the compatible app allows you to schedule your cleanings from anywhere.
Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer:
$99 $47.30 at Walmart
Save $53 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.
JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV:
$899.99 $548 at Walmart
Save $352 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals is this JVC 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which gets you seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $197 at Walmart
Save $52 - Our favorite Walmart Memorial Day deal is the AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.
JVC 24-inch HD LED TV:
$109.99 $69.99 at Walmart
Save $40 - If you're looking for budget set for a small space, you can pick up this JVC 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $69.99 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale event. This is a fantastic price if you're looking small-screen TV to add to a room in your home.
Expert Grill Pioneer Propane Gas Griddle:
$247 $192 at Walmart
Save $55 - Gear up for summer with the Expert Pioneer grill that's on sale for just $192 at Walmart. Great for large gatherings, the propane gas griddle features 409 square inches of total cooking area so you can grill pancakes, steaks, hamburgers, and more for the whole family.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones:
$299.99 $149.99 at Walmart
Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.
Bissell ProHeat Advanced Carpet Cleaner:
$219 $159 at Walmart
Save $60 - Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Bissell ProHeat carpet cleaner on sale for just $159. The lightweight carpet cleaner removes embedded dirt, stains, and allergens, and the express clean mode dries in about 30 minutes.
