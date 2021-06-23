Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169 - but not for long

While Amazon Prime Day might be over, Walmart's rival Deal for Days sale has been extended to today, and we've spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for just $169 (was $229). That's the best price we've found and a fantastic deal to snag on the hard-to-find Series 3 smartwatch.



Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 at the Walmart 'Deals for Days' event. Stock on the Series 3 smartwatch has been particularly difficult to find as of late, so we'd definitely take advantage of this great price if you're looking for an excellent budget device. Ends today.View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected with the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 3, it's the best deal you can find right now and Walmart is one of the few retailers that currently has the smartwatch in stock. Walmart's Deals for Days sale ends today, so we'd snap up this bargain now before it's too late.

