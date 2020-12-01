Walmart Cyber Monday continues: deals on 4K TVs, iPhone, laptops, AirPods, and more

If you missed out on the Walmart Cyber Monday sale, then have no fear. Walmart's rolling out epic deals this week on 4K TVs, laptops, AirPods, the iPhone, Kitchen appliances, and so much more. Walmart's Cyber Week sale includes leftover discounts from the Cyber Monday sale as well as fresh bargains on best-selling gift ideas. We've sorted through all the available offers to bring you the best Walmart deals just below.

Some highlighted discounts include this massive 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $448, the best-selling AirPods marked down to $129, and a $50 price cut on the best-selling Google Nest thermostat.



Walmart's Cyber Week sale also includes deals on holiday gift ideas like the Keurig K-compact Coffee Maker discounted down to $49, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum on sale for $199 (was $394), and a $40 price cut on the AncestryDNA Test Kit.



See more of our top Walmart Cyber Week deals below, and keep in mind, stock is limited, and many of the hot bargains are going fast - so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage of now before it's too late.

The best Walmart Cyber Week deals

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's Cyber Week online-only headline deals is $150 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount.

Roku Ultra LT 4K Streaming Media Player: $79.00 $59.00 at Walmart

Save $20 – Roku streaming players always make for the best gifts, whether you need one as a stocking stuffer, for the office White Elephant, or the main present for a family member. Of course, this 4K one might be best suited for the last one because of its price and features, but at $20 less, it feels easier on the bank account.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129.99 at Walmart

Save $30 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does, but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

AncestryDNA: $99 $59 at Walmart

A unique gift idea, the AncestryDNA kit gets a $40 price cut at Walmart. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

A fantastic Cyber Week TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Google Nest Thermostat: $249 $199 at Walmart

Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Cyber Week Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode.

iPhone SE | $399 $199 at Walmart

Save $200 - You can get the all-new iPhone SE for just $1999 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $999.99 $428 at Walmart

This 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Walmart with a massive $572 saving. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $150 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a record-low price of $199.

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $69 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $59 $49 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart has the best-selling Keurig K-Compact on sale for just $49 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and won't take up much room on your kitchen counter.

MacBook Air, 256GB: $1,067.99 $889.99 at Walmart

Save $178 - Walmart has the powerful MacBook Air on sale for $889.99 at the Cyber Monday sale. The 13.3-inch laptop features 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 10th Gen processor.

