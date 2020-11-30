Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020: the best sales happening now

Walmart Cyber Monday deals are officially live a the 2020 sale event, with big savings on laptops, headphones, 4K TVs, and smart home gadgets, plus deals on everything for the home, from Instant Pots to vacuums to coffee makers and more.

Below you'll find quick links to all of Walmart's product categories, plus our pick of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've seen, including standout bargains on the cheap TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, headphones, and more.



The best deals we've found include this massive 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $448, the Lenovo Chromebook marked down to just $159, and a $50 price cut on the best-selling Nest Learning Thermostat.



If you're looking for Cyber Monday appliance deals, good news: Walmart has the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum discounted down to just $199, the Ninja Blender 1200 on sale for just $99, the popular Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer marked down to just $79.



Keep in mind that the best deals are likely to sell out fast, so if you see a deal you like, we suggest that you add it to your cart and hit that 'Checkout' button – with Cyber Monday officially marking the end of the Black Friday sales bonanza we don't expect to see prices lower than these. You can also shop for more offers with our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals that are available today.

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals

View Deal

View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday gaming deals

Walmart Cyber Monday headphone and audio deals

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday smartwatch deals

View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday appliance deals

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday smart home deals

Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: $18.98 at Walmart

Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: $18.98 at Walmart

A Google Chromecast is a wonderful gadget to have. Streaming Netflix on your phone and you want it to appear on your TV? Then this is the product for you. It also works with your PC, so you can screencast right to your TV.





Walmart Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Walmart Cyber Monday Toy deals

