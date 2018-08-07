Vodafone Australia now has unlimited 50Mbps NBN plans for under $60 a month

After entering the NBN playing field in December 2017, Vodafone has now announced a new and simplified trio of plans that it hopes will bring better value to the Australian high-speed internet market.

The three new plans cover each of the speed tiers available from NBN Co – 25Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps – and weigh in at $58, $69, and $89 per month respectively.

As was previously the case , each of the plans offer unlimited data, a 30-day network satisfaction guarantee, a 4G backup service during installation or outages, and a free modem (provided you stay in the contract for three years).

NBN 25 for $58 per month

for $58 per month NBN 50 for $69 per month ($59 for Vodafone mobile customers)

for $69 per month ($59 for Vodafone mobile customers) NBN 100 for $89 per month ($79 for Vodafone mobile customers)

Bonuses and caveats

There’s especially good news if you’ve already got a Vodafone postpaid mobile plan, as you can score either the 50Mbps or 100Mbps plans for $10 less a month. This brings the 50Mbps plan down to $59 a month, which is perhaps the best plan you can get on the NBN right now.

For comparison, Telstra’s 50Mbps plan with unlimited data sets you back $99 per month, while TPG’s is $70. Optus is the closest at $65 per month but has the same caveat of requiring an eligible mobile plan.

However, it’s worth noting that Vodafone doesn’t offer its NBN network to all locations, even if the infrastructure's there and other providers do offer it.

Officially, Vodafone's website still lists the locations it had at launch, stating "Vodafone NBN has recently launched in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Geelong, Newcastle, Tasmania, Adelaide and Wollongong and will rollout to the rest of the country in 2018".

There haven't been any further updates on whether new locations across the country have added to Vodafone's NBN network, so be sure to check availability for your address before you get too excited.