Verizon's iPhone deals include the iPhone 11 for just $10 a month - ends Sunday

Save yourself over $300 with this iPhone deal

Verizon deals have yielded a very competitive rate on the Apple iPhone 11 this weekend, which can be picked up for just $10 a month with a new unlimited data plan until Sunday.

Unlike iPhone deals on the latest iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, no trade-ins are needed to get yourself this hefty price cut on the iPhone 11. Subsequently, this is one of the more 'flexible' options out there right now for bagging yourself a really cheap Apple flagship. Of course, the iPhone 11 is a little older now, but it's still very much relevant among the competition and a powerful device for everyday use.

Previously, we did see this device go for $5 a month, although only with the combination of a new unlimited data plan and a trade-in. AT&T has also historically offered this sort of iPhone deals on the 11 series, and it's currently matching Verizon by offering it for $10 a month with a new plan too.

Another strong option this weekend is the iPhone SE, which is actually free right now with a new unlimited plan at Verizon. While not quite as powerful as the iPhone 11, it's definitely a worthy contender - especially if you're on a budget.

Outside the US? See the best iPhone deals in your region just below.

iPhone 11 deals ending this Sunday at Verizon

Apple iPhone 11: $24.99 $10/mo with a new unlimited data plan at Verizon
Snag yourself an Apple flagship for a really, really low monthly price this weekend at Verizon. While the iPhone 11 is slightly older now it's still a fantastic device, and what's more, you don't even need to trade in to get it for just $10 a month right now. Simply purchase this device with a new unlimited plan and you'll be saving yourself around $359 over the duration of your 24-month plan. View Deal

  • Verizon - see all of this weekend's iPhone deals
  • AT&T - also offering the iPhone 11 for just $10 a month

For options across the entire range, see our main iPhone deals page. Alternatively, scope out the competition with our guide to this week's best cell phone deals.

