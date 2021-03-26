Valheim: List of console commands and cheats

Valheim, a survival game developed by Iron Gate and published by Coffee Stain Studios, hasn't been out long and is already incredibly popular. This Viking spin on the survival-crafting genre is fun to play with friends in a squad, but if you're by yourself, you can use a console command or seven to speed things up. Here's the full list of Valheim console commands and cheats.
Valheim Admin commands
- ban [name/ip/userID] – Ban a player from server.
- banned – List the banned players for the server.
- kick [name/ip/userID] – Kick a player from server.
- lodbias [0 - 5] – Set the draw distance for server
- save – Save the world state
- unban [name/ip/userID] – Unban a player from server.
Valheim Cheat commands
- beard - Permanently removes your beard
- dpsdebug - Toggles dps debug print on and off
- env [env] - Enables debug environment
- exploremap - Reveals the entire map
- event [name-here] - Starts the event named in brackets
- ffsmooth 1 - Adds smooth movements to free camera
- ffsmooth 0 - Resets smooth movements to normal
- freefly - Activates the free camera
- genloc - Regenerate all locations
- ghost - Toggles Ghost Mode on or off
- god - Enables god mode
- goto [x] [y] [z] - Teleports player to the given coordinates
- hair - Permanently removes your hair
- heal - Full heals you
- killall - Kills all enemies that are nearby
- listkeys - Lists all global keys
- location - Sets spawn location
- model [0 - 1] - Switches character model from masculine to feminine
- players [number] - Adjusts difficulty, enter 0 to reset difficulty
- pos - Shows player coordinates
- puke - Resets fullness/hunger, restoring Health/Stamina
- raiseskill [skill] [amount] - Raises the named skill by the value entered
- randomevent - Starts a random event
- removedrops - Removes all items dropped in the area
- resetcharacter - Resets all of your character data
- resetenv - Resets the debug environment
- resetkeys [name] - Resets the key entered in brackets
- resetmap - Hides entire map
- resetskill [skill] - Sets specified skill level to 0
- resetwind - Resets the wind angle and intensity
- setkey [name] - Sets new global key
- skiptime [seconds] - Skips forward specified time duration
- sleep - Skips forward one day
- spawn [ItemName] [Amount] [Level] - Spawns item entered in brackets
- stopevent - Stops the current event
- tame - Tames all nearby Creatures
- tod [0 - 1] - Sets time of day, enter -1 to reset time of day, 0.5 to set to noon
- wind [angle] [intensity] - Adjusts the direction and intensity of the wind
Valheim Player commands
- help – List all commands
- info – Print system info
- ping - Show current server ping
Valheim is continuing to grow, with well over five million units sold so far. If you're having trouble getting started, consider consulting the beginner's tips and tricks to better understand this open-world Nordic adventure.
