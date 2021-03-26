Valheim: List of console commands and cheats

Valheim, a survival game developed by Iron Gate and published by Coffee Stain Studios, hasn't been out long and is already incredibly popular. This Viking spin on the survival-crafting genre is fun to play with friends in a squad, but if you're by yourself, you can use a console command or seven to speed things up. Here's the full list of Valheim console commands and cheats.

Valheim Admin commands

ban [name/ip/userID] – Ban a player from server.

– List the banned players for the server. kick [name/ip/userID] – Kick a player from server.

– Set the draw distance for server save – Save the world state

Valheim Cheat commands

beard - Permanently removes your beard

- Enables debug environment exploremap - Reveals the entire map

- Starts the event named in brackets ffsmooth 1 - Adds smooth movements to free camera

- Resets smooth movements to normal freefly - Activates the free camera

- Regenerate all locations ghost - Toggles Ghost Mode on or off

- Enables god mode goto [x] [y] [z] - Teleports player to the given coordinates

- Permanently removes your hair heal - Full heals you

- Kills all enemies that are nearby listkeys - Lists all global keys

- Sets spawn location model [0 - 1] - Switches character model from masculine to feminine

- Adjusts difficulty, enter 0 to reset difficulty pos - Shows player coordinates

- Resets fullness/hunger, restoring Health/Stamina raiseskill [skill] [amount] - Raises the named skill by the value entered

- Starts a random event removedrops - Removes all items dropped in the area

- Resets all of your character data resetenv - Resets the debug environment

- Resets the key entered in brackets resetmap - Hides entire map

- Sets specified skill level to 0 resetwind - Resets the wind angle and intensity

- Sets new global key skiptime [seconds] - Skips forward specified time duration

- Skips forward one day spawn [ItemName] [Amount] [Level] - Spawns item entered in brackets

- Stops the current event tame - Tames all nearby Creatures

- Sets time of day, enter -1 to reset time of day, 0.5 to set to noon wind [angle] [intensity] - Adjusts the direction and intensity of the wind

Valheim Player commands

help – List all commands

– Print system info ping - Show current server ping

Valheim is continuing to grow, with well over five million units sold so far. If you're having trouble getting started, consider consulting the beginner's tips and tricks to better understand this open-world Nordic adventure.