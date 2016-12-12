Top five Smartphones with Snapdragon 652 Processor in India

A processor is the heart of any smart device. The SoC is designed to support application processes, rendering graphics, memory management, wireless modem and multimedia decoding. Qualcomm had recently introduced the Snapdragon 652 processor, which is fast emerging as the top choice for smartphones makers to power their high-end devices.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 has a big.LITTLE octa-core CPU configuration, and it comes with four powerful ARM Cortex-A72 cores and four more energy efficient Cortex-A53 cores for background tasks. The advantages of having a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor is that you get to multitask like a pro and at the same time it does not drain the phone's battery. This directly results in excellent connectivity and fantastic graphical and multimedia performance.

Here is a list of top five smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 that are available in the India market:

Samsung Galaxy A9

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime

LeEco Le 2

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra

Vivo XPlay 5

While these are all great performing smartphones, LeEco Le 2 emerges as a true value performer as it is the only smartphone to offer Snapdragon 652 at the price of Rs 11,999.