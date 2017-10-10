Top 15 gadgets you can buy under Rs 1000

A good gadget is not always pricey, that's what we keep saying to our readers. It's not necessary that an expensive phone will always be better than a budget phone. Similarly, there are many gadgets under a budget that we need but we unsee them.

If you've been trying to get your hands on a list of gadgets that are cheap yet interesting, then you are at the right place. We have done the labor for you to get the best gadgets under Rs 1000.

F&D E200 Soundbar Speaker System

The F&D E200 comes with 2.0 output which promises to offer good sound quality to the users. With its 3.5mm audio jack, you can connect your earphones with this sound bar for a noise free experience. The body houses two metallic speakers tilted at 11 degrees to offer 3W audio power to the user.

Portronics LiteHouse Magnetic LED Lamp with 4400mAh USB Power Bank

This Portronics LED lamp is something that's more than useful to have at your place. Apart from being a re-chargeable emergency light, this LED lamp also offers 4400mAh battery capacity which allow users to charge their mobile devices as well. In other words, this is a portable LED light plus power bank. With its magnetic base, it can stick easily on any metallic surface.

Mi Basic In-Ear Headphones with Mic (Matte Black)

The Mi Basic In-Ear headphones comes with aluminium sound chamber which is scratch and corrosion proof. Weighing 14 grams, the earphones are ergonomically designed to provide long-lasting comfort to the user. The earphones are compatible with all Android, iOS and Mi devices, and comes with two spare silicon ear-buds.

Mobizmo 4 in 1 OTG Card Reader

The 4 in 1 OTG Card Reader comes with four ports including a lighting connector for iOS devices, Type C port, USB card reader and a micro USB port for Android devices. While no drivers are needed for Android and Type C devices, the iOS users have to install an app called iUSB Pro to operate it.