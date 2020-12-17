Today's iPad deals start at just $299 - save $100 on iPad Pro tablets

iPad deals have been incredibly strong this year, with the latest models taking price cuts close after release and the 2020 iPad Pro overtaking the 2019 version for value. Today's iPad sales are bringing back some of the best prices we've seen yet on cheaper models and you'll still find some discounts on 2020 iPad Pros as well.

The 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the most popular discounts out there right now, and at $999 it's currently $100 cheaper than MSRP. However, the 8th generation iPad is back down to $299 if you're fast enough to claim some of the last stock available at this price.

You'll find all of these iPad deals and more just below, but if you're in the UK or Australia there's plenty more iPad sales further down the page as well.

Today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the all-new Apple iPad at Walmart. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the 10.2-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Each color ships on a different date, but they all arrive before Christmas.

iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB, 2020): $799 $759 at Amazon

The most portable iPad Pro comes with Apple's super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the same specs as the larger 12.9-inch version, but it's cheaper if you don't need the larger Retina display. 128GB is enough storage for working, streaming, and gaming on the move - but there are more configurations available right now as well. It's worth noting however, that we've seen these prices drop lower over Black Friday and shipping isn't scheduled until after Christmas.

128GB: $799 $759 | 256GB: $899 $829 | 512GB: $1,099 $999 | 1TB: $1,299 $1,199

If you're looking for more iPad deals, you'll find the lowest prices from around the web in the comparison chart below. Plus, you'll also find the latest sales from the UK and Australia as well.

