This Windows 11 update breaks as much as it fixes

Windows 11 is getting some mixed reviews from its userbase right now, and it looks like issues caused by the latest security update aren't going to sway opinions in a more positive direction.



As reported by Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Windows 11 update KB5015814 has been released onto the public build of the current Microsoft operating system in order to address existing problems and introduce some new features. These include bringing the Windows Search highlights features to the wider public, as well as eradicating a bug that was preventing people from updating from Windows 10 to Windows 11 on compatible devices.



Unfortunately for some users, the update itself is refusing to install correctly, displaying the 0x8000ffff, 0x8007007e, and 0x80073701 error messages and in some cases forcing systems into an endless reboot loop. At least two individuals have also reported an issue where the Start Button became unresponsive after the installation, but we're unsure of how widespread that concern is by comparison.

Anyone else having Start menu issues with the latest KB5015814 #Windows11 update? I can't keep the start menu open and in running programs, seems like something keeps opening and closing but can't tell what it is since it keeps jumpingJuly 13, 2022 See more

Microsoft doesn't have an official fix yet, though it appears that uninstalling the update does solve the issues for those impacted. Still, this update contains some important security updates to help keep your system protected, so if you're not currently experiencing any issues after installing it, there's no need to pre-emptively remove it from your system.

(Image credit: Butsaya / Shutterstock)

To uninstall the update, open the Start menu, then type in ‘Windows Update Settings’.



From there, click ‘Windows Update’ then ‘View Update History’.

Next, click ‘Uninstall Update’ and select KB5015814 then click ‘Uninstall’.



Hopefully this will fix the problem, however, you may find that other problems the update did fix have now returned. Hopefully, Microsoft will release a new KB5015814 update that fixes the new issues without introducing extra problems.

Analysis: You should probably still install it

There have been a few noticeable Windows 11 problems of late, but if we're being reasonable, it's very common that a minority of users will encounter some bugs after an update is released. All the beta testing in the world could still result in a few catastrophic problems for a handful of people because of how much Windows-based systems can vary.



Even if you jumped ship to a macOS device such as the new MacBook Air (M2, 2022) you'll still probably see reports of various bugs appearing after the operating system is updated, despite the walled-in Apple ecosystem. We should also note that encountering these issues yourself is uncommon, and you gain very little by avoiding updates given how quickly flaws in security can present themselves over time.



It's important to make sure your system is as up-to-date as it can be in order to protect yourself, and these issues are likely to be corrected in a separate patch or update anyway. If you do find that your system has a few frustrating quirks after installation, report them on the official Windows 11 community forums (opens in new tab).