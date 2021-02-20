This weekend's gaming laptop deals feature hefty $300 price cuts on Razer, Asus, Dell and more

If you're looking to get your game on for less, we've spotted three great gaming laptop deals that we think are solid buys this weekend. They aren't super cheap like some of our previous recommendations, but we think they're every bit worth the money.

Starting with this awesome Dell G5 15 SE at the official store for $799.99 (was $1,159.99), for example, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value machine at this price point. Being a 'special edition' Dell G5 affords this machine exclusively AMD components, and, as you'd expect, that means exceptional performance for the buck. A Ryzen 7 processor, Radeon 5600M graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD mean this one's a great buy if you're looking for good 1080p performance on a relatively low budget.

If you were looking to spend a bit more, however, we'd recommend checking out this Asus ROG Strix G15 for $999 at Microsoft. Not only has this machine got an RTX 2060 graphics card, but it's also got an Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it really stand out at this price.

Our final choice is this stunning 2020 Razer Blade 15 Base for $1,484.90 (was $1,799.99) at Amazon, which, while not being the best value on paper, is a hefty price cut on a really premium all-aluminum gaming laptop. Of course, being last year's model it's not quite the shiniest machine on the market anymore, but the RTX 2060, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means it'll still run all the latest games with suitable aplomb.

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop: $1,159.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $360 - You might have to rush to score this Dell G5 at the official store this weekend - it's almost sold out and it's a holdout from the annual Presidents' Day sales. With a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, Radeon RX 5600M graphics card, and 256GB SSD, this one will give you great frame rates at 1080p without breaking the bank.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop: $999 at Microsoft

If you've got a little bit more to spend this weekend, however, this Asus G15 is coming in at a really reasonable price considering the specs. Sure, its RTX 2060 is a little older now, but it's still one very fast graphics card, and the Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, 244hz screen, and 512GB SSD are absolutely great specs to have on any gaming laptop.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,484.90 at Amazon

Save $315 - Now it's no longer the latest model, 2020's Razer Blade 15 Base is coming right down in price... comparatively speaking, that is. This premium gaming laptop features an absolutely stunning all-aluminum chassis that just looks the part. Of course, the RTX 2060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD aren't too shabby either and will give you tons of performance.View Deal

