This Samsung 75-inch QLED TV gets a massive $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to save on a premium QLED display, then you've come to the right place. We've just spotted this stunning Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K smart TV on sale for $2,199.99 (was $2,699.99) at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal for a 2021 QLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - For a limited time, you can get this stunning Samsung 75-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $2,199.99, thanks to today's massive $500 discount. You'll get a gorgeous picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and the powerful 4K Quantum Processor.

This massive 75-inch set from Samsung is feature-packed and has everything and more that you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. The QLED TV delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and intense blacks thanks to the Direct Full-Array backlighting and Quantum Dot technology. The Q80A series is powered by the intelligent 4K processor that's coupled with Object Tracking Sound for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built in for hands-free control and a wide viewing angle so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows no matter where you're sitting.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Samsung Q80A Series TV and a fantastic deal for a feature-packed 2021 QLED TV. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Samsung set at this price, so we'd take advantage now before it's too late.

