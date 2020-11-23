This NZXT BLD deal is probably one of the only Black Friday RTX 3080 deals you'll get

It's no secret that Nvidia Ampere graphics cards have been incredible hard to find these days, with the RTX 3080 selling out whenever it comes back in stock somewhere. However, if you're looking to just get a whole PC that's ready for the next generation of games, NZXT has you covered with its Black Friday deal.

Right now, you can save 10% across the NZXT BLD program, which lets you configure a PC to your liking, or simply just pick a pre-configured setup. That means you can save as much as $379 on a system equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and an Intel Core i9-10900K.

Sadly, buying a prebuilt PC is probably the easiest way to get your hands on one of the new graphics cards that have hit the streets over the last couple of months, which is sour news for anyone looking to simply upgrade.

However, if you were just going to do a complete system build for the new generation anyways, this solution kills two birds with one stone. There's also a benefit to buying a pre-built gaming PC. NZXT BLD systems are covered by a two-year warranty on the whole system, which means you only need to worry about one warranty, rather than 8-10 if you built your own PC. (We're still proponents of building your own PC, though).

And, if you just want a shiny PC case, the excellent NZXT H510i also sees a $10 Black Friday discount.

