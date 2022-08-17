This new tablet from Motorola might be the best budget Android tablet in India

Audio player loading…

Motorola has finally unveiled its new budget Android tablet, Moto Tab G62. It comes with a starting price of Rs. 15,999.

Moto Tab G62 comes as a competitor to Oppo Pad Air, which also comes with similar specifications and features. But it is cheaper, and this seems like a very good tablet to get in this budget.

Moto Tab G62 pricing and availability

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto Tab G62 is available in two different variants, a Wi-Fi variant and an LTE variant. The pricing for these is given as below:

Moto Tab G62 pricing Variant Pricing Wi-Fi variant (4/64GB) Rs. 15,999 LTE variant (4/64GB) Rs. 17,999

Moto Tab G62 is available on Flipkart, and you can buy the Wi-Fi variant right now from Flipkart, while the LTE variant will go on sale at a later date.

Moto Tab G62 features and specifications

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto Tab G62 comes with a 10.6-inch IPS LCD with a 2K resolution. It isn't a high refresh rate display, it is having a refresh rate of 60Hz.

From the front, it looks just like any other Android tablet on the market, with a display with some bezels. And the display is also similar to that of Oppo Pad Air and Realme Pad X. Like these two tablets, Moto Tab G62 also comes with a quad-speaker setup, and supports Dolby Atmos. The tablet comes with a metal build and looks premium.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. It has been the chipset of choice for many smartphone brands for phones in the budget segment. It had proven to be quite capable in terms of performance and power efficiency.

Coming to cameras, there is an 8MP front camera and an 8MP back camera. The tablet is powered by a 7,700mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging.

Moto Tab G62 comes with a near-stock Android experience, Android 12L to be specific. The Android 12 version is optimized for tablets. It comes with various tablet-specific features supported by stock Android now, such as tablet-optimized notifications, multi-tasking, and an improved compatibility experience.

One of the best tablets in the budget

(Image credit: Motorola)

It was not long before we had to settle with mediocre tablets from Samsung and Lenovo in the budget segment that came with a low-resolution display, a low-powered chipset and a small battery. Things have changed and we now have lots of great options in Android tablets to choose from, such as Realme Pad mini, Realme Pad, Oppo Pad Air, Realme Pad X and now the latest Moto Tab G62.

Moto Tab G62 comes with a great display for the price, a 2K LCD one. And it comes with an awesome quad speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos. The processor is good for the price too. Overall, it makes up for a compelling buy for the price of Rs. 16,000. And Moto Tab G62 undercuts its nearest competitor Oppo Pad Air in terms of pricing.