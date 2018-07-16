This LG 4K TV just became the best budget TV of 2018

When we reviewed it, we felt the TCL 6-Series (R615, R617) was the best budget series of TVs available this year. And while we stand by that fact, there’s a deal on Amazon today that stands to usurp our top pick.

The deal in question is on the LG 65UJ7700 - a 4K TV with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support that comes with LG’s webOS 3.5 built-in - that puts the TV at just under $650, a savings of around $1,150. That puts the LG TV at the same price as the 55-inch TCL 55R617, which means you can get 10 extra inches of TV panel for the same price.

While the 65% discount is almost enough of a reason to buy the LG TV without any additional qualification, you can rest easy knowing that you’re actually getting one of the better mid-range TVs of last year: At just 12ms of lag response, the TV is great for gamers and with Dolby Vision support it’s a solid pick for the cinephile in your life as well.

The deal goes live at 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST and will be live until the TV sells out … which we expect to happen rather quickly.