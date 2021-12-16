This Instant Pot is still at its Black Friday lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 in the US, reducing it from $149.95 to just $99.99 . That’s the same record-low price that the multi-cooker, which can also air-fry, hit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it great value. It's also been discounted in the UK too, from just £179.99 to £99.99. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots offers a multitude of cooking methods in one device, which means your kitchen countertops aren’t cluttered with appliances. They can also speed up cooking times, so dishes such as stews and chilli, which usually take hours, can be on the table in under 60 minutes. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

Today's best Instant Pot deals in the US

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 6-quart: $149.9 Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 6-quart: $149.9 5 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has knocked 44% off the cost of this Instant Pot, which has a 6-quart capacity. It offers 11 different cooking methods, including air frying, roasting, and grilling, on top of typical Instant Pot options like pressure cooking and slow cooking. This is the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so even though the biggest sales days of the year are behind us, there are still some good savings to be had.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 8-quart: $199.95 Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 8-quart: $199.95 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - You can also nab a hefty saving on this larger 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen - the multi-cooker dropped to $118.95 just before Black Friday, it's still good value and a deal worth snapping up.

Today's best Instant Pot deals in the UK

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air fry: £179.99 Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air fry: £179.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - In the UK, you can grab a 44% saving on the 5.7-liter version of the Instant Pot. This is the same record low we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, although we're not sure how long the deal will last, so don't hesitate in grabbing it.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Ar Fry comes with an additional lid that enables the appliance to work in the same way as an air fryer, circulating hot air around food in the inner pot to create a crisp, crunchy exterior, while using far less oil than deep frying. It can be used to roast and grill as well as air fry – cooking methods Instant Pot dubs ‘dry’. It also has the same quick-release button found on the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, which provides a simple, safe way to release the pressure with minimal noise and mess.

On test, we found the Instant Pot was simple to use and produced stews and tagines with succulent and tender meat after just 20 minutes of cooking - a process that usually takes hours. However, when we made fries in the Instant Pot, we found they weren’t as crisp or crunchy compared to those made in an Instant Vortex Plus air fryer. However, unless you’re a fry aficionado, we still think this is a handy appliance that will save you some countertop space.

More Instant Pot deals

