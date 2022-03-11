This could be our best look yet at Samsung's new QD-OLED TV

Audio player loading…

An online retail listing for the Samsung QS95B QD-OLED TV might be our best look yet at the upcoming display, especially as the TV, which has previously been announced to be in development, was absent from Samsung's CES 2022 press conference.

As reported by AVCaesar, a page dedicated to the Samsung QS95B QD-OLED TV appeared on the website of US online retailer Value Electronics. At the time of writing the page still hasn't been taken down, despite no official details about the set having come from Samsung itself yet.

According to the listing, the Samsung QS95B QD-OLED TV will arrive in two sizes – 55 inches and 65 inches. It looks like both models will feature a high-end DCI-P3 color profile for rich HDR viewing, and run on Samsung's own Tizen operating system.

Like many of the best Samsung TVs and best LG TVs, the QS95B is also said to feature four HDMI 2.1 ports, which will enable premium features like a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we'd expect the QS95B to potentially cost several thousand dollars/pounds, especially considering QD-OLED is Samsung's latest display tech.

How accurate is this QD-OLED info?

The Samsung QS95B looks pretty promising if the Value Electronics listing is accurate. The TV itself looks absolutely stunning, with an impressively thin bezel and TV stand.

However, the listing is still best taken with a pinch of salt. There are numerous typos in the listing itself ('Titzen' instead of 'Tizen' for example), which suggests the listing may have been rather hastily put together. The model's SKU is also mistakenly listed as 'QN900B', which is actually Samsung's Neo QLED TV, and the follow-up to last year's Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV. That's especially odd when you factor in that the QD-OLED is likely to be a 4K TV.

Still, we expect to see more details emerge for Samsung's QD-OLED TV in the coming weeks and months, as we've already been treated to official details about a range of models in the Samsung 2022 TV lineup, including pricing for most of its 2022 Neo QLED TVs, which are certainly on the expensive side.

[via Forbes]