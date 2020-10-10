These Beats headphones deals bring big price drops even before Prime Day

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020 – and they've hit their lowest-ever price in the US and the UK, thanks to these fantastic Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day 2020.

If you're shopping in the US you'll find the ANC (Active Noise Canceling) headphones for just $199 – normally costing $299, that's a huge saving of $100.

We've also picked up some good deals both side of the water for the Beats Solo 3, if you're a fan of placing colored cans on your head.

(Not in the US / UK? Scroll down for the best Beats deals in your region.)

Today's best Beats Solo Pro deals

Beats Solo Pro: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Beats Solo Pro at Amazon this week. That's an excellent price on the ANC headphones, especially if you're an iPhone user, as you'll enjoy seamless pairing and fantastic wireless stability.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3: $199.95 $169.00 at Amazon

If you want a pair of Beats headphones but don't want to spend the extra cash for the higher-level Solo Pro options, 2016's Solo 3 cans offer a good alternative. While they're ageing slightly now, the range of colors is still appealing.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £199 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also pick up the Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale at Amazon. While they're still below the £200 mark, making them a great deal and over £70 off the normal cost, they're back up to their pre-summer price.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3: £179.95 £169 at Amazon

If you're after the lower-spec (but more colorful) variants in the UK, we've spotted an even better deal for these ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Might they drop further on Black Friday? Possibly, but we doubt by much - if at all.

View Deal

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are a great choice if you're looking for light on-ear headphones that offer noise-cancellation, helping to block out annoying environmental sound while you listen to your music.

With 40 hours of battery life (though that drops to 22 hours with ANC and Transparency turned on), these cans are long-lasting, while their sturdy design makes them ideal for listening on the move.

Sound-wise, you're getting Beats' famously punchy bass, with warm mids and clean highs, meaning that vocals sound more emotive and instrumentals offer more resonance.

You may be wondering whether now is the right time to buy these headphones, now that we know Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner.

While the massive sales event is likely to see in some fantastic headphone deals, it's unlikely that the price of the Beats Solo Pro will drop much further – and whenever these kinds of prices have popped up this year, the discount hasn't lasted for more than a few days.

So, if you're specifically looking for cheap Beats headphones, we'd recommend snapping up this deal as soon as possible.

Prefer to shop around? It could be worth waiting for Amazon Prime Day – or if you can hang on even longer, Black Friday on November 27, when we'll be bringing you the best Black Friday headphones deals here at TechRadar.

