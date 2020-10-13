These noise-cancelling headphones deals see Sennheiser prices plummet

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones this Amazon Prime Day, check out these fantastic Sennheiser headphones deals, which see the prices of the Momentum 3 Wireless and PXC 550-II Wireless slashed.

Costing $399.95 at launch, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless are now just $297 – and while that's not the lowest price we've ever seen, you're still getting a brilliant saving of over $100. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Meanwhile, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II have been slashed from $349.95 to just $219.95 this Prime Day, cutting the price by almost 40%. This makes the deal one of the lowest we've seen for these headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.98 $297 at Amazon

These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you're grabbing a pair of premium headphones, this Prime Day deal sees the price slashed by over $100.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 $219 at Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 $219 at Amazon

With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3 – especially with a $130 price cut.

Not sure which headphones are right for you? Well, both models sound great, but if you're looking for a real bargain, we'd recommend going for the PXC 550-II.

That's because they boast a sophisticated, well-balanced soundstage, understated looks, and a brilliant 30-hour battery life.

There’s still a lot to love about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless; they sound fantastic, sport a unique design, and are easily customizable thanks to an app. However, their 17-hour battery life means they don't live up to the PXC 550-II in terms of longevity (and they're more expensive).

