These cheap Halloween costume and decoration sales are scarily good

If you're after cheap Halloween costume or decoration sales this spooky season, look no further than our top picks from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. We've rounded up the very best Halloween deals from across the country, featuring spooky lighting solutions, party essentials, and extra costume accessories to give you an edge this year.

While you may not see any of the particularly Halloween-focused products on Black Friday deals this year, the Philips Hue smart bulbs we highlight below may well feature. Keep an eye on our coverage throughout the shopping weekend for the best discounts.

Cheap Halloween decoration sales and discounts

Philips Hue white and color ambience bulb 2-pack | $89.99 at Amazon

There's no better way to set the mood than some ambient lighting. Use the custom configuration features for Philips Hue's white and color ambient bulbs to create your own spooky settings indoors and outside this Halloween. The bulbs do require a hub to work, so if you're not already set up with one, you might want to check out the Starter Kit instead, though note those bulbs are not suitable for outdoor use.

Philips Hue white and color outdoor light strip | $89 at Amazon

If you want to take your smart Halloween decoration setup even further, it might be time to invest in an outdoor light strip. The light strip is fully weatherproof, so no need to worry about rain or puddles spoiling the fun. Add to any Halloween scene with 16 million colours to choose from and the ability to create your own scenic configurations.

Whirl Motion lightshow projection | $38 $24 at Walmart

The Whirl Motion lightshow projector is a great addition to any Halloween party and comes with a price cut just in time for the spookiest time of year. Fill your walls with skull projections in static or strobe modes, all using energy-efficient LEDs.

YIWER Flameless Candles set of 3 | $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Candles make for a great Halloween decoration, but there's an even better way to achieve the same creepy atmosphere with more features. These flameless candles can be controlled via a proprietary remote and set up to flicker realistically or remain steady. You can also change the brightness of your candles and set the amount of time they shine for.

MJ Premier sound and LED lighted wine bottles | $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

This one's a bit of a gimmick, but it's Halloween! The Halloween-themed wine bottle looks like a simple enough flickering light decoration, but can also let out a spooky witch's cackle should your guests get too close, or touch the bottle. Sure, it may well be switched off after a few scares but it makes an excellent addition to your Halloween party at that sale price.

Peep n' Peepers flashing eyes Halloween lights | $19.99 at Amazon

Place these flashing eyes in the bushes around your home or in creepy corners for a novel Halloween decoration. Sales start at $19.99 for three pairs of peepers, which can be strung together for easy access to a power source when used outside. The eyes themselves can rotate 360 degrees and feature prismatic irises. Suitable for outside use, this the perfect finishing touch for your Halloween party.

Cheap Halloween costume sales and discounts

Theefun 12 color changing skeleton gloves | $59 $17 at Amazon

The age-old skeleton costume is a go-to option for Halloween costumes, but these colour changing skeleton gloves can jazz up your ensemble for 2019. Featuring 12 different colors to play with and flashing and stable modes controlled via small buttons on the gloves themselves, the Theefun breathable gloves offer a premium improvement to your old skeleton get up with a versatile fit.

Beatsync sound responsive lighted skull mask | $9.97 $6.99 at Walmart

Beatsync produces a range of lighting solutions that synchronize with the music being played around them. This skull mask uses that very same technology to create an amazing effect. Add this to any Halloween costume and hit the dancefloor for a truly spooktacular fright night.

Cheap Halloween movies and games sales

MediEvil Remastered PS4 | $29 at Walmart

Resident Evil 2 PS4 | $59 $24 at Amazon

Resident Evil 2 was remastered for 2019 at the start of the year, but there's no better time to play through one of horror gaming's best releases. This version rebuilds the 1998 classic from the ground up, with latest generation visuals and gameplay additions to suit 2019's audience. Switch off the lights and fire up the PS4 for a truly terrifying evening of survival horror.

Tales of Terror: 200 Horror Movies | $24.99 at Walmart

There's something about old horror movies that still delights today. With Tales of Terror, you can own 200 pre-1986 horror movies ranging from the lesser known Fangs of the Living Dead all the way to the dainty 1959 movie A Bucket of Blood. If you're after some hilarious horror B-movies this Halloween, this bundle is the scare fest for you.

Harrowing Horror Collection | $18 $11 at Walmart

