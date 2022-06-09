The US is finally getting the OnePlus 10 Pro it should have got on day one

Audio player loading…

The US got a bit short-changed with the OnePlus 10 Pro, as while the UK got both a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and one with 12GB / 256GB, the US only got the former. Now though, that’s being remedied.

OnePlus has announced that a version of the OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be sold in the US from June 15. It will be available only in Volcanic Black – while oddly in the UK it’s available only in Emerald Forest – and it will cost $969. For reference, the 8GB model costs $899, so you’ll be paying $70 more for this.

This new 12GB OnePlus 10 Pro will be sold direct from OnePlus, as well as from Amazon and Best Buy, and it will work on T-Mobile and Verizon’s 5G networks, as well as on AT&T’s 4G network.

If you’re interested in it then you might want to get your order in fast, as if you buy it between June 15 and June 20 then you’ll get the OnePlus Buds Pro (which typically cost $149.99) thrown in for free.

Then again, with a OnePlus 10T possibly landing later this year, if you haven’t already bought the OnePlus 10 Pro you might want to consider waiting to see what that brings.

The OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition (Image credit: OnePlus)

Analysis: still not the best model

While this 12GB/256GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is a clear upgrade on the version currently available in the US, it’s still not the best OnePlus 10 Pro model – that’s the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition.

The Extreme Edition ups the storage to 512GB (with 12GB of RAM) and comes in a new Panda White shade with a ceramic finish.

It’s not an enormous upgrade then, and arguably doesn’t justify the Extreme Edition name. But it is the best version of the phone OnePlus has yet brought out, and this far on from the standard model’s launch it would be a more exciting option to bring to the US than the 256GB version.

Sadly though OnePlus hasn’t opted to widely launch this version, so if you want it, you’ll have to get it from China – which isn’t something we’d advise.