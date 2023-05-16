The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 may have just got a launch date

There might not be too much longer to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, as a leak suggests that both phones could be unveiled on July 26.

This comes from South Korean site Chosun (opens in new tab) (via Android Authority (opens in new tab)), which cites the tech industry as the source of this date.

Apparently, the next Samsung Unpacked event will happen then, with both phones in attendance. If it does, we’d see an earlier launch than normal, as Samsung’s foldables typically land in mid-August.

You should of course take this date with a pinch of salt, especially as this would be a bit earlier than normal, but we’ve heard similar claims elsewhere. Back in April, leaker @Tech_Reve claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 might land in July, and shortly after that, SamMobile (opens in new tab) claimed we’d see them in the last week of July – which fits with July 26.

Still shipping in August

All that said, that almost certainly won’t be when these phones actually ship, with Chosun saying that August 11 is the date when you’ll actually be able to get them in your hands. That too would be earlier than normal though.

Finally, this report adds that the unveiling will apparently happen in South Korea, which would be a change for Samsung, as it typically launches its foldables at an event in the US.

Of course, wherever the event is held it’s sure to be streamed live online, so you’ll be able to tune in from anywhere in the world, and we’ll be covering all the announcements here at TechRadar too.

It’s looking to be a big year for foldable phones, as we’ve already had the Google Pixel Fold and the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and there’s still the Motorola Razr 2023, the first OnePlus foldable phone, and likely the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to come.

So Samsung is going to have some steep competition if it wants to take the best foldable phone crown.