The Samsung Galaxy S21 gets $700 slashed off price in epic one-day deal

Saving the best deal for last, Samsung's week-long spring event sale ends today, and the tech giant is offering massive savings on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 phone. Today only, you can save up to $700 on the Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible device.



Don't have a trade-in? Samsung is also offering an extra $100 to use toward free accessories with your Galaxy S21 purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $799.99 $99.99 at Samsung

Save up to $700 on the Galaxy S21 when you trade in an eligible device. If you don't have a trade-in, you can get $100 in credits to use toward Samsung free accessories. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life. This deal also gets you a $100 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Black. Ends today.

Released earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a gorgeous 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.



This is a fantastic deal if you have an older phone to trade-in, and you can purchase the phone unlocked or through a carrier. This offer is valid for today only, so we recommend taking advantage of now before it's too late.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

