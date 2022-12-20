The OnePlus 11 launch date has been confirmed

Audio player loading…

We now know when the OnePlus 11 is being announced, as OnePlus itself has confirmed that the phone will be unveiled on February 7.

The company has said as much on its official site (opens in new tab). Or, more specifically, it’s said that it’s holding an event called ‘Cloud 11’ on February 7, but then at the bottom of the page there’s a button to press to learn more about the OnePlus 11 5G, which is there mentioned by name. So that pretty much confirms this phone will be present at Cloud 11.

Incidentally, the additional details that you can learn by pressing that button are just that it has Hasselblad cameras (which we already knew) and an alert slider.

There’s also mention of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, so expect them to land on February 7 as well, and there’s a suggestion that there might also be some surprises.

The event kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT on February 7, or at 1am AEDT on February 8, and of course we’ll be covering the launch in full at TechRadar.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

This isn’t the only OnePlus 11 news though, as MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) has also spotted the phone on a Geekbench 5 benchmark.

The benchmark points to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which we fully expected, since that OnePlus 10 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There’s also a mention of 16GB of RAM, which is more than you can get the OnePlus 10 Pro with. This is probably the top model though, so we’d expect there will also be a 12GB version, and possibly an 8GB one.

Android 13 is mentioned too, and the OnePlus 11 achieves a single-core score of 1,493 in this benchmark, and a multi-core score of 5,112. Those are impressive scores, with this year’s top Android phones generally achieving single-core scores of under 1,200 and multi-score scores of under 4,000. But of course, they’re also typically using older chipsets, so that makes sense.

We would also take this benchmark with a pinch of salt, since even if it is genuine, it’s based on pre-release hardware, and benchmark scores aren’t generally worth reading too much into at the best of times. Still, we’ll know exactly how well the OnePlus 11 performs quite soon.

(Image credit: Geekbench / MySmartPrice)

Analysis: OnePlus is ramping up the teasers

The announcement of the OnePlus 11’s unveiling date isn’t the first teaser we’ve had for the phone. Just a couple of days earlier, OnePlus released a teaser video showing off the camera block and Hasselblad branding.

There hasn’t been much else yet from the company, but we expect far more teasers and official details to emerge in the coming weeks, as OnePlus has a habit of drip-feeding information about its phones ahead of the full announcement.

In fact, there’s every chance that we’ll already know most of the details about the OnePlus 11 by the time it’s unveiled on February 7. It’s a strange practice that can slightly deflate the launch event, but perhaps it builds hype ahead of that. Presumably it works for OnePlus anyway, or the company wouldn’t keep doing it.

OnePlus certainly needs to build hype in any case, because with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly also landing in February, the OnePlus 11 will have some serious competition.