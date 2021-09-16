The new iPad 2021 is a steal at $299 with Walmart's pre-order deal

The all-new iPad was just unveiled earlier this week, and we've already spotted a price cut on Apple's newest tablet. If you pre-order the 2021 iPad from Walmart, you can get the 10.2-inch tablet on sale for just $299 ($329). That's the best pre-order deal we've seen and an impressive discount on a brand-new Apple device.

Save $30 - Pre-order the all-new iPad from Walmart, and you can score a $30 price cut. That's the best pre-order deal we've seen and a fantastic price for the 10.2-inch iPad that packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera. This deal is for the 64GB model in Silver, and Walmart will ship the iPad on Tuesday, September 28.

The 2021 iPad now includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and starts off with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame on video calls. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an all-day battery life.



Walmart's pre-order deal is for the 64GB iPad in Silver and will ship on September 28.

