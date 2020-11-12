The Masters live stream 2020: how to watch round 1 golf at Augusta from anywhere now

Today's the day golf fans have had eagerly marked on their calendar since April, when the sport's biggest tournament - The Masters - got shunted from its usual springtime slot to November. Now it's finally here, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and many more playing round 1 at Augusta. So follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2020 Masters live stream and watch golf online wherever you are in the world.

The dates of The Masters 2020 are now November 12-15, and while thunderstorms could affect the first round of play today, the forecast for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday looks a lot more settled, with temperatures in Augusta, Georgia - home to the fabled Augusta National course - expected to approach a balmy 80°F (around 26°C) over the coming days.

The Masters live stream 2020 Live Masters coverage is being shared by ESPN and CBS in the US this year, with the heart the final two rounds belonging to the latter. This is good news for cord cutters, as a free trial of its CBS All Access streaming service is available, while in the UK Sky Sports has the exclusive rights. Full TV and Masters live stream details are below - and if you tee-off with a reliable VPN in your bag, you'll be able to watch your preferred coverage wherever you are in the world.

What awaits golf's best is a tough but fair test of their abilities. Typically, the par 72 course, which measures 7,475 yards for the 2020 layout, favors long driving - one reason why newly minted US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau enters The Masters 2020 as clear favorite to win his first green jacket.

But as it's proved time and time again, The Masters is anything but predictable - as evidenced last year when it play host to arguably the greatest - and almost certainly the least likely-comeback in sporting history, Tiger Woods winning his sixth green jacket in stunning fashion.

Ready for the absolute best golf has to offer? So are we. Read on as we explain how to watch a Masters live stream today - catch all the golf action from round 1 at Augusta from anywhere this Thursday.

How to watch The Masters 2020 from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch The Masters golf in 2020 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up.

Use a VPN to get a 2020 Masters live stream from anywhere

Masters 2020 round 1 tee-times: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and featured groups

Here's when the four official featured groups for round 1 of the 2020 Masters tee-off on Thursday, November 12 at Augusta. All featured groups listed here will start from the 10th tee. We've also added Rory McIlroy's group to this shortlist for those who want to the follow the Northern Irishman as he looks to complete a career Grand Slam.

Scroll down for complete Masters tee-times for round 1 of the tournament.

7.33am ET/4.33am PT/12.33pm GMT: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7.55 am ET/4.55am PT/12.55pm GMT: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

11.27am ET/8.27am PT/4.27pm GMT: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11.38am ET/8.38am PT/4.38pm GMT: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

12pm ET/9pm PT/5pm GMT - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (1st tee)

How to watch a FREE Masters live stream in the US right now

Masters coverage is shared by ESPN and CBS this year, with ESPN's streaming-only service ESPN+ also getting in on the action as the exclusive home of early coverage - though by the time we get to the real drama on Saturday and Sunday, it largely becomes an irrelevance. The heart of the action on all four days is being shown on linear TV, with ESPN offering live coverage of rounds one and two (on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13) from 1-5.30pm ET (10am-2.30pm PT). CBS then takes over at the weekend with live coverage of round three on Saturday, November 14 from 1-5pm ET (10am-2pm PT) and the final round from 10am-3pm ET (7am-12pm) on Sunday, November 15. If you've got it on cable, simply head to the ESPN or CBS website and log-in with your credential to stream their coverage online. If you don't, read on for what you need to do - and how you can even get a free Masters live stream, should you choose. How to watch The Masters online without cable To watch The Masters online without cable, you need a service that offers both ESPN and CBS. Right now, that means the best deal in town for golf fans is fuboTV, which includes both channels as well NBC's Golf Channel (home to many PGA Tour events) in its Standard plan. This normally costs $59.99 (on a par with rival services from AT&T and Hulu), but the best bit is you can currently get a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial , so you could watch The Master 2020 without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Signing up for fuboTV is a breeze, too, and while you do have to input your credit card details to verify your identity, a wide variety of providers are accepted - including some internationally recognized options for the globetrotters among you. Alternatively, a cheaper alternative would be to signup for CBS All Access, the network's streaming service being available on a contract-free basis. It costs a super-affordable $5.99 a month and you can also take advantage of a free 1-week CBS All Access trial offer You won't get coverage of rounds one or two - but you will get to watch all the weekend Masters drama online, again without dropping a dime!

Masters live stream 2020: how to watch The Masters online in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic - and the same is true of The Masters, with the BBC relegated to an evening highlights role. Therefore, head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage of The Masters will be available November 12-15 and as comprehensive as it gets, switching to Sky Sports Main Event at peak times and for the heart of the action. Featured group coverage starts at 12.30pm for rounds 1 and 2, ahead of full coverage going on-air at 6pm. When you're not comfortably plonked out on the sofa, you can download the Sky Go app for your smartphone, tablet, computer, or even console. How to watch The Masters 2020 without Sky For cord cutters and anyone without the full Sky Sports works, Sky's Now TV streaming offshoot is the obvious choice. It offers daily and monthly passes that will let you live stream Masters golf on nearly any modern device. Of the two options, the Sky Sports Month Pass is easily the best value - especially as it's only £25 a month at the moment and comes with loads more sporting action. Premier League football, Test cricket, F1 racing - you name it, and a Now TV Sky Sports Pass will have you covered. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad Those who might find themselves outside of the country during a PGA Tour golf event they want to watch can follow our instructions above. Just get a great golf VPN and watch the golf via your usual UK-based live stream, just like you would at home.

How to watch The Masters 2020: live stream golf in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that CTV and TSN are the broadcasters to turn to. TSN has the exclusive early coverage on Thursday and Friday, while national broadcaster CTV (and its French-language partner network, RDS) step into the tee box on Saturday and Sunday to coverage of the final two rounds. Coverage for rounds 1 and 2 starts at 8am ET/5am PT on a combination of TSN channels depending on whether you want to watch action from Amen Corner, the day's featured groups, or holes 15 and 16. Full coverage of the tournament follows from 1pm ET/10am PT. This makes life easy for cord cutters, who can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month, while CTV and RDS will also let you pay for online-only access. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use one of our best VPN recommendations to tap into your usual service - though 5ft putts sadly aren't as easy to convert.

2020 Masters golf live stream: how to watch The Masters online in Australia

Down Under, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports and the service has confirmed it will be offering a Masters live stream for every round of the 2020 tournament, as well as on-demand access and highlights. This great over-the-top streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Better still, it's fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium ups the ante and allows you watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents the best value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription with mates.There's even a free 14-day trial for good measure. Elsewhere, linear TV coverage is usually via Australian pay TV provider Foxtel and, more specifically, Fox Sports. Coverage starts around 11pm AEDT each evening and runs into the early hours of the morning in Australia. As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their Masters live stream of choice. Finding a nice cold VB abroad? That might prove more problematic.

Complete 2020 Masters tee-times: round 1

All times ET and * denotes amateur.

1st Tee

7.00am - Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)

7.11am - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)

7.22am - Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)

7.33am - Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia)

7.44am - Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

7.55am - Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)

8.06am - Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam, *James Sugrue (Ireland)

11.05am - Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, *Yuxin Lin (China)

11.16am - Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

11.27am - Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler

11.38am - Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)

11.49am - Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau

12.00pm - Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), *Andy Ogletree

12.11pm - Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)

12.22pm - Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley

10th Tee

7.00am - Sung Kang (Korea), Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)

7.11am - Danny Willett (England), Rickie Fowler, *John Augenstein

7.22am - Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

7.33am - Adam Scott (Australia), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

7.44am - Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Brooks Koepka

7.55am - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)

8.06am - Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (England), Cameron Champ

8.17am - Victor Perez (France), Sungjae Im (Korea), Brendon Todd

11.05am - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

11.16am - Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)

11.27am - Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, *Lukas Michel (Australia)

11.38am - Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England), Kevin Na

11.49am - Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

12.00pm - Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Jason Day (Australia), *Abel Gallegos (Argentina)

12.11pm - Vijay Singh (Fiji), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

12.22pm - Mike Weir (Canada), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Matt Wallace (England)

TechRadar's Masters 2020 preview

Who will ultimately prevail from such a star-studded field? Bryson DeChambeau is the bookies' favorite and has seemingly tailored his schedule so he reaches Augusta at just the right time. Now the biggest hitter in pro golf by some distance, he should give himself plenty of chances to score if he's on his game and is absolutely one to watch. If his driving is true and his short game is also on this week, there could be no stopping the sport's resident 'Mad Scientist'.

The other main favorites are Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. But outsiders have fared on this course in the past, with The Masters throwing up plenty of surprises over the years including Danny Willet in 2016, previously unheralded Bubba Watson in 2012, and Canadian Mike Weir in 2003.

This year, Patrick Reed is one of the less-fancied players who could make a run at what would be his second green jacket. While he's no fan favorite, the Augusta State University graduate arguably knows the course better than anyone and has been playing well of late, entering The Masters ranked No.11 in the world.

As has England's Tyrrell Hatton. He bested Reed by five shots to win the European Tour's prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last month, and his cool, level-headed demeanor seems a natural fit for the majors. However, it's worth remembering that this be on his fourth time playing The Masters, and he hasn't fared brilliantly in the past.

Other Europeans to watch include Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood, both of whom seem due a major win at some point, while young American duo Matthew Woolf and Collin Morikawa could also make a run at their first green jacket. Morikawa's superb iron play, in particular, sees his game well-suited to Augusta's layout.

The Masters 2020 is now taking place November 12-15 at Augusta National. It was originally scheduled to be held April 9-12, but Covid-19 saw it postponed to November, so it now represents golf's final major of the year.

Who won The Masters last year?

Tiger Woods won The Masters in 2019 and enters this November's rescheduled tournament as the defending champion.

His win last year marked the fifth time Woods has won the tournament and was arguably the most memorable, as it capped one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

Is Tiger Woods playing in The Masters this year?

Of course he is!

In fact, with the exception of Bryson DeChambeau, you could argue no golfer has tailored their 2020 schedule toward the tournament that Tiger has.

Woods only recently started to play competitive golf on a regular a basis again, making a slow-but-steady return to PGA Tour action after the sport restarted as he continues to recover from a long and complicated history of back and knee surgeries.

But to recap, barring any last minute complications, Tiger Woods is definitely playing in the 2020 Masters next week.

How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters? Who has won the most Masters?

Tiger Woods has won The Masters on five occasions: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. It makes him the second most successful player in tournament's history, after Jack Nickalus, who has six green jackets to his name.

Woods and Nickalus are also two of just three players to have won back-to-back Masters tournaments. Tiger did it most recently did it in 2001 and 2002, Nick Faldo achieved it most fortuitously in 1989 and 1990, and Jack Nicklaus did it perhaps most famously in 1965 and 1966 as part of his march toward a record 18 major wins that still stands today.

Tiger is currently second to the Golden Bear there, too, on 15 major wins.