The Lego Advent Calendars are seeing pretty impressive Cyber Monday deals

Loads of people really love the Lego Advent Calendars, and thanks to the Cyber Monday deals some are a bit cheaper, so we've helped you hunt down those savings by listing them below.

There are four Lego Advent Calendars this year: Harry Potter, Star Wars, City and Friends. Those are the same franchises that usually get Advent Calendars, as Lego puts out new versions each year with different festive models to build.

We're seeing Cyber Monday Lego deals on some, but not all, the Lego Advent Calendars; Lego Star Wars is the one missing, because while that had deals over Black Friday, the set quickly sold out and no retailers have it now.

Maybe stock will come back at some point, but seeing as advent has basically started now, it's not certain.

Not in the Us or UK?? Scroll down to see Lego Advent Calendar deals in your region.

US Lego Advent Calendar Cyber Monday deals

Lego Harry Potter 2020 Advent Calendar: $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save 16)

If Harry Potter is your preferred fictional universe, this particular set of items appear to be themed around the Yule Ball from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. It's a pretty good saving here too, with 40% off. View Deal

Lego City 2020 Advent Calendar: $29.99 $19.97 at Walmart (save $10)

This franchise-neutral Lego Advent Calendar is $10 off at Walmart, saving you a third of the price. It lets you build a good few minifigures as well as vehicles and Christmas-themed models.

Lego Friends 2020 Advent Calendar: $29.99 $18.97 at Amazon (save 11)

If you know someone who loves Lego Friends, this set will be perfect, and it's actually the cheapest Lego Advent Calendar out there thanks to this deal. The kit lets you build loads of Christmas-themed furniture and more.

SOLD OUT: Lego Star Wars 2020 Advent Calendar: $39.99 $29.97 at Walmart (save $10)

This deal knocked $10 off the price of this year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar, which contains loads of Christmas-themed minifigures and mini-builds. It's sold out now, not just at Walmart but at all retailers, we could find.



UK Lego Advent Calendar Cyber Monday deals

The Lego Advent Calendar situation in the UK is a sorry state of affairs. The Star Wars and City sets are both totally sold out anywhere, while we could only find the Harry Potter and Friends sets at one retailer each, so they could sell out soon.

Lego Harry Potter 2020 Advent Calendar: £25 £19 at Asda (save £6)

This is the only Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar we could find on sale in the UK, and it took some digging - act fast if you want it, because they could be gone soon.View Deal

Lego Friends 2020 Advent Calendar: £20 at Amazon

This isn't actually a Cyber Monday deal: the Lego Friends 2020 calendar is only available on Amazon, as it's sold out everywhere else, and it's going for full price.

More Lego Advent Calendar deals

If you're not based in the US, see below for Lego Advent Calendar prices in your region. Just note, deals on older advent calendars from previous years might show up in our tool, so compare the sets below to the ones we've listed above if you absolutely need a 2020 kit.