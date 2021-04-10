The GoPro Hero 9 Black is now $100 off with bags of free accessories

The GoPro Hero 9 Black is seeing an all time record low price this weekend, with a $100 discount offering up the 5K action camera for just $349.98 at GoPro. That's not all, though, you're also picking up a free backpack, 32GB SD card, and 1-year GoPro subscription at the same time. GoPro deals have never offered such a cheap price on the latest and greatest in action cameras before, though there is a cheaper offer available on the GoPro Hero 8 Black as well.

You'll find the previous generation available for $299.98 at GoPro (was $349.99). However, considering the Hero 9 offers 5K video, 20MP photos, next-level stabilization tools, a brand new front display and 30% longer battery life we'd recommend springing the extra $50 for the new model this weekend.

The GoPro Hero 9 was released in September with a $449.99 launch price. So far we've only seen discounts dropping it down to $399.99 in its seven months on the market, which makes this weekend's GoPro deals all the more impressive. You'll find more information on both of these offers further down the page.

This weekend's best GoPro deals

GoPro Hero 9 Black | free backpack | 1-year GoPro subscription: $449.99 $349.98 at GoPro

The GoPro Hero 9 Black is now $100 off at GoPro and you're even getting a free backpack, 32GB SD card, and a 1-year subscription to GoPro's cloud storage system as well. The 5K action camera comes with a new front-facing display, a larger touchscreen on the back, 30% longer battery life, an upgraded HyperSmooth stabilization mode, horizon leveling and more of the latest features.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black | 1-year subscription to GoPro: $349.99 $299.98 at GoPro

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is now down to $299.98 with a year subscription to the GoPro warranty and cloud service program. That's just $50 more than its all-time record low price - and we've only seen it cheaper once. If you don't need all the latest features, but still want a powerful 4K action camera with voice control, scene detection, HDR, and noise suppression this is a decent price. However, the offer above does offer far greater value.View Deal

