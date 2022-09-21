The Google Pixel 7 might ship a lot sooner than the Pixel Watch

Audio player loading…

We know Google is announcing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro along with the Pixel Watch on October 6, and pre-orders – at least for the Pixel 7 Pro – have been confirmed to open on that date too, but when will these devices actually ship?

Well, Google hasn’t confirmed a date for that yet, but Caschy’s Blog (opens in new tab) claims that the Pixel 7 will ship on October 18, while the Pixel Watch won’t ship until November 4. There’s no mention of the Pixel 7 Pro, but they may have meant that both models will land on October 18.

We would of course take this claim with a pinch of salt, especially as this source doesn’t have much of a track record. But it’s worth noting that this source also lists October 6 as the pre-order date for all three devices, and that claim was seemingly made shortly before Google confirmed that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 Pro would open then.

Then again, October 6 would have been an obvious guess since it’s the date of the announcement, so we wouldn’t read too much into that. Still, if this is correct then you’ll only be waiting 12 days from the announcement of the Pixel 7 to when you’ll be able to have it in your hands, but for the Pixel Watch, the wait will be almost a month.

Speaking of the Pixel Watch, 9to5Google (opens in new tab) has additional information on that, saying that the Bluetooth model will cost $349.99 (around £310 / AU$525). This price apparently comes from a retail source, and follows an earlier claim that the cellular model would cost $399 (approximately £350 / AU$595).

9to5Google also has some information on the colors the Pixel Watch might come in, saying that the Bluetooth model will be available in a black case / obsidian band combination, a silver case / chalk band version, and a gold case/ hazel band configuration. The cellular version is said to come in black/obsidian, silver/charcoal, and gold/hazel.

Apparently chalk here is off-white, charcoal is dark gray, and obsidian is black. Leaker Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) has separately listed the same colors, though described them slightly differently, as you can see in the tweet below.

Dunno who "sourced" the Pixel Watch colors, but you missed one.Obsidian: Matte BlackChalk: one kinda SilverCharcoal: other kinda SilverHazel: Champagne GoldSeptember 21, 2022 See more

Analysis: a higher price than we previously heard

This isn’t the only recent information we’ve heard on possible Pixel Watch pricing and colors, with another leak suggesting that while the price above was possible, a much lower price was also a possibility.

So it’s a shame to see that Google might have gone with the more expensive option, though this might suggest that the specs and capabilities of the Pixel Watch are more in line with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch 8.

The earlier colors leak meanwhile was in line with the above, but went into less detail, and didn’t mention hazel as an option. None of these details are confirmed just yet of course, but we’ll know exactly what the Pixel Watch offers soon, as Google’s best smartwatch contender is almost here.