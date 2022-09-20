Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders will begin on the day it's launched

Audio player loading…

We already knew that Google would take the wraps off its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones at an event on October 6. Now we can be reasonably sure the phones will be available for pre-order that day, as our friends at Android Police (opens in new tab) caught fine print in an official Google promotional video (opens in new tab) saying just that. At the end of a Pixel 7 Pro video, the text says that the phone will be available for pre-order on October 6.

This may seem like a given, but many manufacturers, especially Apple, like to build some hype between the phone’s announcement event and the day you can first put down money to buy one. Apple this year announced the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, September 7, but did not begin taking pre-orders until Friday, September 9.

It’s worth noting that the video, which TechRadar verified, seems to refer to the Pixel 7 Pro specifically. While Android Police rightly assumes all of the phones will go on sale on the same day, the iPhone launch was slightly staggered, with the large-screen iPhone 14 Plus available for pre-order on the same day as the rest, but not delivery.

Analysis: October 6 is going to be a big day for Google

We’re expecting quite a bit from Google on October 6, and apparently, Google is expecting quite a bit from its audience as well. Google has already promised its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones would be coming soon, and though it hasn’t explicitly confirmed the launch date, it's been all but perfectly clear. We’re also expecting a high-end Pixel Watch that day, and we could see more information about an upcoming Pixel Tablet .

Google doesn’t need to fire up the hype train on the new devices because it already did just that. In a highly unusual move, Google announced its new Pixel 7 family very early at the Google I/O event this past spring.

We’ve been anticipating these phones for almost half a year, so it would seem unnecessary to delay sales by even two more days after that, unless the phones aren’t entirely ready. Offering pre-sales right away is a good vote of confidence Google is making in its own devices and they're good to go.