The cheapest places to buy God of War on PlayStation 4

If you weren’t completely interested in the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War already, your attention may have been grabbed by the recent flurry of critical praise. Gaming outlets everywhere have been extremely positive in their reviews of the game and TechRadar itself said it’s “powerful, poignant and unforgettable.”

This isn’t just a new generation continuation of the God of War games of old, it’s a new direction for the franchise with Norse myths, more narrative and a more fatherly Kratos. Who could have imagined?

God of War is launching on April 20 and if you missed the chance to pre-order, that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of a chance to make a launch weekend purchase. There are reports that stock has become hard to come by, so we’ve put together a list of outlets where you can find the game and maybe strike a bargain while you’re there. At time of writing, all of these outlets have stock and we will update to reflect changes.

God of War Standard Edition

God of War standard edition comes with, as you’d expect, the game only. but this does make it the cheapest option.

God of War Collector's Edition

God of War Collector’s Edition comes with a little more than the basic game but it does cost a good bit more. This edition comes with a handful of neat digital exclusives including armor, a shield and a theme. But it also comes with a Kratos & Atreus Statue, a steel book case, Huldra Brothers carvings, a lithograph and cloth map.

This version is proving hard to come-by online, though we suggest keeping an eye on GameSeek where it’s priced at £119.85 and may be restocked soon. If you can’t wait, we recommend taking a trip to some Game stores where it may still be in stock for £119.99.

God of War DualShock 4 controller

If the game just isn’t enough, you can also pick up a limited edition God of War Dualshock 4 controller.