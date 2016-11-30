The cheapest place to buy Final Fantasy XV

It’s been ten years in the making, and now Final Fantasy XV has finally launched on PS4 and Xbox One. We know when you’ve waited this long you’re likely to want to throw money at the first copy you see to get it in your console as quickly as possible, but we think that since you’ve been so patient you deserve to get the best deal possible. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best deals around.

Day One Edition PS4

The cheapest place you’re going to be able to pick up the Day One Edition of the game for PlayStation 4 is Tesco or Amazon at the moment.

That said, it’s worth bearing in mind that if you want something a little more special in the form of a steelbook cover, Argos is charging only a few pounds more for the keepsake. Perhaps even more worthwhile, though, is ShopTo which is offering additional weapons via DLC with the game for under £40.

Amazon - £39.42

Tesco - £39.42

ShopTo - £39.86 and comes with Masamune, Saber & Gourmand DLC

Zavvi - £39.99

Sainsburys - £42.99

Argos - £42.99 with steelbook cover

Game - £44.99

Asda - £44

Day One Edition Xbox One

For some reason that we’re not aware of, there are price differences between the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game. You can get your hands on the Xbox One version cheaper at Zavvi than anywhere else for £37.99. There’s still the steelbook cover option at Argos for £42.99, though, and that weapon DLC offer at ShopTo is also available on Xbox One for £39.82.

Amazon - £39.42

Tesco - £39.42

ShopTo - £39.86 and comes with Masamune, Saber & Gourmand DLC

Zavvi - £37.99

Sainsburys - £42.99

Argos - £42.99 with steelbook cover

Game - £44.99

Asda - £44

Deluxe Edition PS4

The Deluxe Edition isn’t available from your local supermarket but there’s a great deal on the PS4 version at GameSeek where it’s only £64.94.

Deluxe Edition Xbox One

GameSeek is also offering a great deal on the Xbox One version of the game, pricing it at only £54.01.