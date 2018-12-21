The best Steam Winter Sale deals 2018: 5 discounted deals worth getting

Just like Santa, every year good ol’ Gabe Newell brings the good boys and girls a sackful of discounted game deals that are part of Steam’s Winter Sale - and this year is no different.

From December 20 through January 3, 2019, expect delightful discounts on some of your favorite games of the last few years with massive markdowns on everything from Assassin’s Creed and Hitman 2 to Donut Country and Rocket League.

In addition to the significant savings that can be had this month, Steam is also running its annual Steam Awards (with voting open to the public now) and added a new perk to the savings call The Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises that will offer fun little surprises like wallpapers and in-game skins every day until the sales end on January 3.

With over 15,000 games on sale over the next two weeks, however, these Steam sales can be a bit… overwhelming. If you can’t decide on which game to buy - and where to draw the line before overspending - we’re here to help.

Here are the best deals we've yet to find on Steam so far.

Steam Controller: $49 $24.99 on Steam

The only piece of hardware on the list, the Steam Controller is available for 50% off during the Steam Winter Sale. This less-than-traditional controller might be a bit odd at first, it actually does grow on you - eventually becoming a fun (if not always ideal) way to play through your PC game collection.View Deal

Rocket League: $19.99 $9.99 on Steam

The best competitive car-powered sports cross-over on the planet, Rocket League has a hefty 50% discount during the Steam Winter Sale and is now available for $9.99!View Deal

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition: $84.98 $25.49 on Steam

Haven't felt ready to accept the hellish challenge that is Dark Souls 3? Maybe at a 70% discount you'll feel more ready to - this week Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition is on sale for $25.49.View Deal

Dead by Daylight: $19.99 $9.99 on Steam

If the idea of stalking your friends and picking them off one by one in a heated game of what is essentially hide-and-seek sounds just as exciting as getting a 50% discount, you're in luck! Dead by Daylight offers both and is available during the Winter Sale for $9.99!View Deal

Warhammer: Vermintide 2: $29.99 $11.99 on Steam

Look, we may never get another Left 4 Dead game. I don't like it any more than you do. But, if that's the case, I'm happy there's Warhammer: Vermintide 2, a Warhammer-themed melee game that pits you against wave after wave of whatever the End Times can throw at you. It's also 60% off the regular price.View Deal

Finding deals is hard work! Want to take a crack at it for yourself? Head on over to Steam now, and don't forget to visit the Extremely Cozy Cottage to get your free gift every day until January 3, 2019.