The best 4K TV deal at Best Buy this week will save you $700 on a cutting-edge TCL

One of the best 4K TV deals we've seen in a while has just landed at Best Buy this week, offering a brand new 2020 TCL 8 Series 65-inch 4K TV for just $1,249.99 (was $1,999).

Don't let the TCL brand name fool you here, this 4K TV has some cutting edge tech under the hood and can punch its weight alongside the very best from Samsung and LG. This premium 4K TV features TCL's much-touted Mini-LED technology, which fuses over 25,000 LEDs directly into the glass panel - thousands more than the standard LED displays. In layman's terms, what this essentially means is a clearer picture, better local dimming (darker blacks), and a much higher brightness overall (more than an OLED in fact).

TCL is a market leader in this brand new technology and it's a great way to get a display that marries the bright, vivid colors of a QLED with the deep, dark blacks of an OLED - all at an extremely competitive price.

Also featuring the excellent Roku smart TV platform, full HDR support with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, we think this is an excellent buy for anyone looking to make their next upgrade. With a $700 saving, we think you'll be hard-pressed to find a better 4K TV deal for some time to come.

TCL 8 Series 65-inch 4K UHD TV | $1,999 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $700 on a brand-new cutting edge TCL 4K TV at Best Buy this week. Featuring Mini-LED technology, this display is capable of striking clarity, the darkest blacks, and class-leading brightness. With full HDR support, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, this Roku equipped smart TV will make all your favorite games, shows, and movies truly shine.

