The Apple Watch 6 gets a massive $70 price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is almost here (one week, to be exact), and if you're looking to snag a deal ahead of the two-day event, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329 (was $399). That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - Just ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 in stock and on sale for $329. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



While the Apple Watch 6 dropped to $299.99 earlier this year, today's deal is the best price we've seen in months. Amazon's Apple Watch deal applies to the Red sport band, which is the only color that's currently in stock. We can't predict the price will drop any further at next week's Amazon Prime Day sale, so we would take advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple Watch deals

You can see more of the best cheap Apple Watch deals, and keep an eye out for Prime Day Apple Watch deals at next week's sale.