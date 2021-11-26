The Apple TV 4K (2021) is only six months old and already on sale for Black Friday

If you’re looking for another great Apple Black Friday deal, we found one for you on the Apple TV 4K (2021), which just hit a new low price on Amazon.
To get a $30 discount on the 64GB model, all you have to do is go to the Amazon product page, hit 'add to cart' and make sure that the extra $19 discount is added at checkout. (Not in the US? Keep scrolling to see the best Apple TV 4K deals in your region.)
The Apple TV 4K regularly goes for $200, so getting it for $170 is a solid deal.
Today's best Apple TV deal
Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021):
$199 $170 at Amazon
Save $29 - Although it just came out a few months ago, Apple already has a great deal on the new Apple TV 4K (2021) on Amazon that shaves nearly $30 off its regular price. To claim it, just add the Apple TV 4K to your cart and the extra discount should be applied at checkout.
So what's so good about this model? As we pointed out in our Apple TV 4K (2021) review, it's powered by the A12 Bionic processor, which is also found in the iPad and iPhone XS, rather than the A10X chip used in the previous iteration. This makes navigating the interface slightly speedier than before, and it also provides enough processing power to play high-frame-rate (60fps) HDR videos more smoothly than before.
On top of that, there’s a handy color balance feature, which uses the light sensor in any iPhone that supports Face ID to check and tweak your TV’s color balance so it's more accurate and in line with industry standards, without you having to manually adjust the TV’s settings.
If you already have Apple products such as an iPhone or AirPods, choosing the Apple TV 4K (2021) over other streaming devices makes sense, as it’ll give you quick access to any apps or services you’ve already downloaded, and set-up will be simple.
The best Apple TV 4K (2021) deals in your region
Not in the US? No problem! Here are the best Apple TV 4K deals for wherever you are in the world:
More Black Friday 2021 deals to peruse
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, apparel, Instant Pot, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month