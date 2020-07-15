The all-new XPS 13 laptop gets a $100 price cut at Dell's Cyber Savings sale

Dell's annual Cyber Savings sale is happening now and the retailer is releasing new doorbuster deals every day. Today's top bargain is the all-new XPS 13 that's on sale for $999.99. That's a $100 discount and a fantastic price for a powerful laptop.



The new Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G processor. The touchscreen laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



Shop the all-new Dell laptop and other XPS 13 offers below and keep in mind this particular deal is a "Doorbuster," which means there are limited quantities so you'll have to act fast before it's too late.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deals:

New Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Dell

Dell's doorbuster deal of the day is all the all-new XPS 13 laptop that's on sale for $999.99. The 13-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $899.99 $862.39 at Dell

The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to this $37 discount. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You can save $300 on the powerful all-new XPS 13 laptop at Dell. This brand new touch-screen laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

