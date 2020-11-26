The AirPods Pro on sale for $169 is the best Black Friday deal we've seen

The best Black Friday deal we've spotted so far is the AirPods Pro that are still on sale at Amazon at their lowest price ever. This epic Black Friday deal launched last night and gets you the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low of $169.99 when you apply the additional $29 at coupon at checkout. That's a massive $80 discount and $25 less than the past all-time low price. You'll have to hurry though, we expect this Black Friday AirPods deal won't stay around for long.

Update: This deal is currently flashing in and out of stock, so if you spot the AirPods Pro at this price, you'll need to act fast.

Black Friday AirPods deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon's epic Black Friday deal has the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

Can't get the deal above? You can still get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro at Woot for $189.99. You should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy however, which is far more restricted than Amazon's.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $110 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon when you apply the additional $9 coupon at checkout. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the best Black Friday AirPods deal we've seen and a fantastic price for Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. We predict this Amazon Black Friday deal will go fast, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Not in the US? See the best AirPods Pro deals in your region below.