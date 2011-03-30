Virgin Media TiVo service gets full BBC iPlayer app

The Virgin Media TiVo box has been given a key update, with the BBC iPlayer app coming out of beta and now apparently offering HD catch-up of Auntie's programmes.

The iPlayer app is already on the boxes, but was a beta offering with several bugs which have, presumably, now been ironed out.

The BBC catch-up service has proven to be phenomenally popular on Virgin Media, and the extension of a full app onto the Virgin Media TiVo box will be good news for many who have got their hands on the eagerly anticipated kit.

Taking advantage

"Taking advantage of the power to run dedicated 'connected' applications on the TiVo powered set-top box, a new BBC iPlayer app can be found in the growing 'Apps and Games' section and offers the full library of BBC iPlayer content, including catch-up shows in HD as well as radio shows for the first time ever," a Virgin Media spokesperson told TechRadar.

"With around 900 hours available - previously 350 hours - to watch from the last seven days and other new features such as subtitling and signing, the new service will also gain new functionality over time and supersedes the existing BBC iPlayer serviceon Virgin Media to provide the most complete TV on Demand service possible."

As TechRadar's Virgin Media TiVo review discovered, the latest PVR on offer is a powerful beast but in need of a bit of a polish – and a refreshed BBC iPlayer app is certainly a step in the right direction.