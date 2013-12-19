LG set to display its first webOS smart TV at CES 2014

Remember the rumour that LG was going to unleash a webOS smart TV at CES 2013? Well it might be a year overdue, but apparently LG is preparing to show it off at 2014's Vegas show instead.

According to company researcher Hong Sung-pyo, speaking at an event in Seoul, the smart TV will appear during the event in January 2014.

He also said that the TV will pack a 2.2GHz dual-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM, but didn't give any details about the physical dimensions of the TV, screen resolution or such like.

Boxing clever

LG bought webOS from HP back in February this year. The operating system introduced the card-based multitasking feature that Android, iOS and Windows Phone users will now be familiar with.

Carrying it over to the TV will be a different matter though. We certainly expect to see webOS using multitasking features on the TV, but LG previously promised that it was giving the OS a "gamechanger" of an overhaul – so it will be interesting to see what it's been working on.

Apparently LG isn't convinced that people are making the most of their smart televisions and so hopes to change that with a webOS experience. We'll let you know as soon as we get our hands on it at CES (assuming it actually makes an appearance this time round).

*Waits for Samsung to come and crash another party*

Via The Verge