Viera Connect HDTVs get new social features

Panasonic announced today that it would be expanding the functionality of its Viera Connect TVs.

Though a wide range of media-based apps was showcased, ranging from Flixster to Brightcove, it was their social offerings that stole the show.

Video chat giant Skype has made significant improvements to its Viera features, now letting users launch Skype while watching shows simultaneously.

Social TVs

But it was MySpace that created the largest stir. Justin Timberlake and MySpace CEO Tim Vanderhook took the stage to announce the brand new MySpace TV which will release in early 2012 on Viera HDTVs.

With MySpace TV, you can watch live TV while communicating with your closest friends, provided you have a tablet or laptop handy - and, of course, your friends all have Viera Connect TVs.

The evolution of television?

"Historically, TV has been a shared experience, as people gathered together to watch their favorite programs. Our belief was that we could enhance the TV experience by increasing viewers' ability to connect to both content and each other." Said CEO Vanderhook.

"By partnering with Panasonic, we're bringing together the content that people love and a social experience in one service: Myspace TV."

"We're ready to take television and entertainment to the next step by upgrading it to the social networking experience." added Timberlake.

We're incredulous, but we'll wait for a hands on to determine MySpace's value on television.