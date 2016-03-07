Freeview's new app will put all your catch-up services in one place

The TV catch-up experience is about to get much more streamlined, with the announcement of a new FreeviewPlus mobile app which will place all of Australia’s free-to-air catch-up services in one easy-to-reach place.

The FreeviewPlus app is part of a new program of innovation and products from Freeview which promises an as-yet-undetermined range of new features and functionality, which will be revealed at a later date.

Every Australian FTA broadcaster will be involved, including SBS, which has decided to re-enter the Freeview fold for the program.

“It’s clear that consumers are in charge of their viewing and they want the flexibility to watch what they want, when they want, on the best available screen at the time even when out of home,” said Freeview CEO Liz Ross.